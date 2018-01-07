OG&E on its way to help restore power in Puerto Rico

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma company is now on its way to help restore power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.
Fifty OG&E trucks have been loaded and secured Saturday on a barge headed to the U.S. territory, hit by the Category 4 hurricane in September.
OG&E said it will take about 12 days to make the 1,900-mile trip to the island.
It will be working in the Arecibo region, along with Texas-based CenterPoint and Oncor. The three companies met up in a Louisiana port.
In preparation for joining the restoration efforts, OG&E crew members attended a health and safety orientation session on Tuesday.
Another orientation will take place when they arrive later in January.