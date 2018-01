× Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old Oklahoma woman

McAlester, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Dwyla Roe was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Choctaw Casino in McAlester.

Roe’s vehicle is a black 2011 Chrysler 200.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Krebs Police Department at 918-423-2421.

No other information has been released at this time.