Woman dies in Pottawatomie County fire

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – The State Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that happened Sunday afternoon near Tecumseh.

Firefighters said a husband was asleep, woke up to flames and smoke, and ran out of the house.

He told fire crews, once he made it out, he realized his wife wasn’t behind him.

His 59-year old wife was later found dead inside the home, and the medical examiner’s office was called out to the scene.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.