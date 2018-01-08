× 3 dogs captured in southwest Oklahoma City after killing 1 dog, injuring another

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three dogs have been captured after Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officers said they killed one dog and injured another.

The officers were called out Monday afternoon to the 2400 block of S.W. 47th Street.

The dogs allegedly jumped over a fence to get to the victims.

Officers said they have not yet been able to get in touch with the owner of the three dogs.

No other information has been released at this time.