Construction set to begin on Eastern Oklahoma County turnpike

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - The first project on the Eastern Oklahoma County Turnpike is set to begin next week.

Next week, work will start on the interchange at the Turner Turnpike near Luther Rd.

The controversial turnpike will run 21 miles, connecting the Turner Turnpike to I-40, traveling a path roughly along Luther Rd.

Many residents in the area strongly protested the new road.

Hundreds of residents are losing their homes and properties to eminent domain.

Many are still in negotiations with the Turnpike Authority over compensation.