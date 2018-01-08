Cooking with Kyle: Crock pot vegetarian black bean soup

OKLAHOMA CITY – The holidays are over, and many of us are experiencing the “too” factor: ate too much, spent too much, gained too much.
Let’s turn “too” into “two” with this easy, economical and spectacular recipe for a hearty meal! May be served straight from the crock pot over rice, or purée it with a wand or a blender for a hot bowl of creamy deliciousness.
1 lb black beans, rinsed and sorted
4 C vegetable broth
2 C water
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 C salsa – use your favorite
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 ribs celery, diced
1/2 pound (about 3 decent sized) carrots, grated
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 t dried oregano
1/2 t cumin
1 T chili powder
Place all ingredients into crock pot. Stir to combine.
Turn crock pot on high setting. Cover and allow to cook 8 hours.
Stir, then serve over rice, OR using an immersion blender (wand) or regular blender, purée ingredients until smooth.
May garnish with Greek yogurt or sour cream, if desired. Serves 6.