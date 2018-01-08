Landscaper accused of failing to complete job charged with exploitation, falsely obtaining money from disabled woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A landscaper under investigation for allegedly taking thousand of dollars from a disabled woman and not completing a landscaping job, was charged in Oklahoma County court Monday.

Justin Lee Randolph, 33, is facing two felony counts relating to an investigation that Randolph never completed landscaping work at an Oklahoma City woman's home and that her attempts to the get the money back were unsuccessful.

"It is such a relief because I've spent all this time wondering and worrying," said Michelle Juel.

News 4's Scott Hines and the In Your Corner team first spoke with Juel, 59, in November. Juel -- who is disabled and used a wheelchair to get around -- said she paid Randolph more than $15,800 in June for the backyard of her dreams: a slate patio, gazebo and trees.

But weeks and months went by with next to no real work to show for the cash that she paid Randolph, up-front.

"The landscaping work was agreed to be completed by the end of June," wrote Oklahoma City Police detectives in a probable cause affidavit. "As of (Dec. 8, 2017) the defendant has done no work in which he was paid for. The victim has attempted to have her money refunded from the defendant with no success.

Randolph is facing one felony count of exploitation of the disabled and one count of obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies, according to Oklahoma County Court records filed Monday.