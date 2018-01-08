Man accused of stabbing woman, her dog in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and her dog in Logan County.

Sunday afternoon, a woman called police to report she and her dog had been stabbed by a man.

According to the Guthrie News Page, when officers arrived on scene, they learned the man had driven away from the scene.

Officials immediately started searching for the man and located him at another home.

Officers reportedly located a knife behind that home.

After questioning the man, he was placed under arrest.

He has not been identified at this time.

The woman who was stabbed reportedly refused to be transported to the hospital and was treated at the scene.

According to the Guthrie News Page, the owners of the dog are attempting to find a veterinarian for medical care.