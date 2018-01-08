“My ex-husband set our house on fire,” Oklahoma mother, her two children rescued after being intentionally trapped

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman and her two children were rescued after being trapped inside their burning home in Oklahoma City.

Just before 1 a.m., the woman called for help after the home in the 3800 block of Key Place, near N.W. 36th and Classen, caught fire.

“My ex-husband set our house on fire. Smoke is everywhere. We can’t get out the front door or back,” the victim told dispatch. “Mam, Mam, I need you to listen to me. If you can get in a bedroom that does not have fire in it and close the door, that is the best thing for you to do, okay?” dispatch said.

The mother and two children were trapped inside, trying to calmly communicate with dispatch.

“We were told that there was three people inside of the structure, that they had barricaded themselves inside one of the bathrooms,” Maj. Clint Greenwood with the Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 4.

Dispatch instructed the victims to place towels under the bottom of the door in order to prevent smoke from seeping in.

When fire crews got on scene, they said there was fire on the front side of the building.

Crews forced their way inside and got the three victims out safely.

Officials said the fire was set intentionally. It started on the front porch, and a second fire was set to a vehicle in the driveway.

The three were transported to a hospital with smoke inhalation but are doing fine.

“It could have been a lot worse,” the victims’ landlord, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4. “Glad no one was hurt, and I hope we can find a place for them to stay for a while.”

The damages to the home and personal belongings are estimated at $3,000.

So far, no arrests have been made.