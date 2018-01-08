Officials: 138 dogs, puppies found in horrible conditions on Texas property

HONEY GROVE, Texas – An animal rescue organization has seized 140 animals after they were found in ‘atrocious’ conditions on a Texas property on Saturday.

The SPCA of Texas, along with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Honey Grove Police Department, seized 117 dogs, 21 puppies and two cats from the property.

Officials tell KXII that CPS was visiting the property on an unrelated matter and stumbled upon the animals’ living conditions.

“The dogs were found in filthy cages, crates, and kennels, and in many cases, those were feces and urine filled,” said Maura Davies, with the SPCA of Texas. “Many of them stacked on top of each other.”

Rescuers say the animals were suffering from health conditions like matted fur, fur loss, fleas, tumors and dental issues.

“Actually roaches were found crawling all over the place, all over the animals, as we were preparing them for transport,” Davies said.

The animals were taken to a Dallas animal shelter before a custody hearing later this week.