Oklahoma City firefighters deliver healthy baby girl on emergency call

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters were busy battling fires across the city, but they also lent a helping hand in bringing a little bundle of joy into the world.

On Monday morning, firefighters from Fire Station 11 and EMSA paramedics were called to an emergency involving a pregnant woman.

When crews arrived, they quickly realized the woman was in labor and was going to deliver the baby soon.

“If you think our firefighters just fight fires, think again! The crew from Fire Station 11 and EMSA delivered a healthy, beautiful baby girl early this morning after fighting two house fires earlier in the night. Never a dull shift around here! Look at that little cutie patootie!” a tweet from the Oklahoma City Fire Department read.

