Oklahoma County deputy makes largest marijuana bust in department history

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say a series of traffic violations led to the largest marijuana bust in the history of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, an Oklahoma County deputy spotted a tractor-trailer commit several traffic violations while heading north on I-44. The deputy was able to pull the driver over near the N.W. 10th St. exit.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noted that the driver was nervous, had multiple cell phones and he noticed an overwhelming aroma of air fresheners.

Immediately, the deputy requested assistance by a K9 officer from the Oklahoma City Police Department. The K9 made a positive hit for the presence of drugs in the trailer.

Once inside the trailer, investigators found three pallets with 43 boxes of marijuana. In all, the drugs weighed 1,677 pounds.

“I am very proud of our deputy and the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department K9 in getting this large load of marijuana off the streets,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor. “This is the largest load of marijuana in our agency’s history. It just goes to show what length these drug suppliers will go to in order to bring drugs through our state and county. If you plan on bringing drugs through Oklahoma County, you should plan on going to jail.”

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Jorge Reynosa on a complaint of aggravated trafficking of marijuana.