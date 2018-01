× Oklahoma DT Du’Vonta Lampkin Turning Pro

Oklahoma defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin announced Monday on Twitter he will bypass his final two seasons of college eligibility and enter his name for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lampkin started just two games in 2017 for Oklahoma as a redshirt sophomore.

He’s the third OU player to announce he’s turning pro early, joining Orlando Brown and Mark Andrews.

Lampkin’s tweet from Monday: