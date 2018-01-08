Oklahoma high school addresses social media threat that caused concern

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities say a social media threat that was directed toward a school halfway across the country caused concern for parents and students at an Oklahoma school.

On Sunday night, a social media post featuring an array of guns with the caption, “Don’t go to school tomorrow @MHS. Students Loaded up bout head out,” began circulating the Internet.

Officials with the Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia tell WTVR that a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody and that charges are pending.

“We want to thank the public for calling in with information and the Albemarle County Public School system for their help in the investigation,” officials said.

Although the threat originated in Virginia, officials in Mustang say it caused concern here in the Sooner State.

On Sunday night, Mustang High School Principal Teresa Wilkerson released a statement to alert parents tot he situation.

“We wanted to make you aware of a social media post that shows a picture of firearms and says ‘Don’t go to school tomorrow @MHS.’ According to social media traffic, this post has had a nationwide impact, alarming individuals in every community from Texas to Virginia where there is a school with the initials MHS. Two names are associate with the post. We have checked them both and have no students by those names. It appears upon investigation that the post originated in Virginia. In the interest of erring on the side of caution, we have notified our local law enforcement and they were already aware of the situation. We are not sure how many of our parents have seen the post, but wanted to address the issue as transparently and quickly as possible. Our administrative team will be highly visible tomorrow and sensitive to the issue,” the statement read.

Parents with students in Moore High School also received a notice, alerting them that the threat had nothing to do with Moore Public Schools.