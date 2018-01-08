× Oklahoma lottery winners hit it big during Mega Millions jackpot drawing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although you didn’t win the $445 million jackpot in the most recent lottery, officials say you should still check your tickets.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Lottery announced that several Oklahomans hit it big during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Officials say a $10,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K in Oklahoma City, while a $30,000 winning ticket was sold at May Express in Oklahoma City.

Also, the owner of a ticket that was purchased at Perfect Food and Gas in Broken Arrow will be able to claim a $1 million prize.

However, officials say the biggest winner in the Sooner State came from a store in Duncan.

A $3 million winning ticket was sold at Chisholm Corner in Duncan.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot was 28 30 39 59 70 and 10.