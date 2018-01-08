Oklahoma man burned in fire set at estranged wife’s house

INOLA, Okla. – Authorities in Rogers County say a 31-year-old man suffered extensive burns after he allegedly set fire to his estranged wife’s house.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says the incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday after the woman returned home and found a man under her porch with a machete.

The man then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home, KJRH reports.

Sgt. Logan Eller says the couple is in the process of getting a divorce and she had a protective order against the man. The names of the man and woman were not made public.

Deputies who were called to the scene instructed the man to leave the home and smoke began billowing from inside the house. Walton says authorities believe the man started the fire.

Walton says deputies managed to rescue the man, who was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

The home is a complete loss, KJRH reports.

The man is facing charges of violation of a protective order and first-degree arson.