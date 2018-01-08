Oklahoma man killed in fatal deputy-involved shooting identified

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting has been identified.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, someone called 911 about a man who was attacking family members inside a Pottawatomie County home.

About a quarter mile from the home, a deputy saw a man walking down the road matching the description of the suspect.

State authorities say the man was carrying a baseball bat.

Officials say the deputy made contact with the man, identified as 39-year-old Jonathan William LeRoy.

During that contact, the man reportedly began swinging the bat.

The deputy then fired his weapon.

The man was transported to a Shawnee hospital where he died.

OSBI has been called in to investigate.