Oklahoma woman killed in fatal mobile home fire identified

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – The woman killed in a fatal mobile home fire in Pottawatomie County has been identified.

Sunday, firefighters were called to reports of a mobile home fire in Pink, Okla.

A man told investigators he was asleep when he awoke to flames and smoke around 1:30 p.m.

He said he then ran out of the mobile home.

When he got outside, he said he realized his wife wasn’t behind him.

By then, he told investigators it was too late to go back inside the home.

The woman’s body was later found in the rubble, officials said.

The woman has since been identified as 59-year-old Mary Martindale. She was known around the area for painting signs on store windows as part of her business, “Katt Prints Window Painting.”

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.