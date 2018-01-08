Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech sparks talk of presidential bid in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities showed up to the 75th Golden Globes Awards Sunday night wearing all black to show their support against sexual harassment, abuse, and discrimination.

Among the highlights, Oprah Winfrey made history, becoming the first African American woman to ever receive the Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

Winfrey brought the audience to its feet multiple times with her powerful words, speaking out in support of anti-harassment movements "Time's Up" and "#MeToo."

"So, I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" Winfrey said. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again."

Her words have many asking if Oprah will make a run for the White House in 2020.

Winfrey joked about the idea during a Bloomberg interview.

Winfrey's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, has said the idea is not out of the question.

Several of Winfrey's friends have also told CNN that the former talk show host is still undecided, but is considering a presidential bid.

In 1999, Donald Trump told CNN that Winfrey would be his ideal running mate, saying, "I love Oprah, Oprah would always be my first choice," Trump told Larry King. "She's really a great woman, she is a terrific woman, she is somebody that is very special. If she would do it, she would be fantastic. She's popular, she's brilliant, she's a wonderful woman."

