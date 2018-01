OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting after an armed robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

The armed robbery was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Monday at the Crosswinds Cove apartments near N.W. 59th and May.

Police said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition nor the suspect(s) description.

No other information has been released at this time.