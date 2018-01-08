Police looking for man who allegedly robbed convenience store with ‘assault-style rifle’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a local convenience store with an assault-style rifle.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers were called to the Circle K convenience store, located in the 200 block of W. Britton Rd., following a reported armed robbery.

According to the police report, an employee told officers that a man carrying “an assault style rifle” walked in the store and pointed the gun at him. He said the alleged suspect said, “Don’t look at me. Hand me all the money in the register.”

The clerk did as he was told, and the suspect left the store.

The employee told officers that it was his first day on the job and he has never seen the suspect in the past.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police learned the suspect was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap and a tan handkerchief over his face.

According to the police report, the suspect is believed to be the same man who robbed the store in October.

If you have any information on the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.