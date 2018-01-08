× Police: Man armed with machete accused of breaking family’s window

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a terrifying encounter for a family in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers were called to a home along S.W. 23rd St. following a reported disturbance. Dispatchers learned that a man with a machete came to the house looking for his children.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he heard a noise and saw a man trying to open a door to his home. He says he told the man through a window to leave, but the alleged suspect said he was looking for his kids.

The victim told officers that he didn’t know the man or the children, and told the suspect that he was at the wrong house.

At that point, authorities say the suspect walked away from the home but stood at the curb. The victim told police that the man had something in his hand, but he couldn’t tell exactly what it was.

About 15 minutes later, he says his family was in the living room watching a movie when the window shattered.

Immediately, officers say the adults moved all of the children to the middle of the house to protect them while they called 911.

According to the arrest affidavit, one of the victims says he could see a black machete come through the window, adding that the blade went right past his brother.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Julian Cruz on a complaint of first-degree burglary.