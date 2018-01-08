Police searching for men accused of attempting to steal ATM from convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Authorities are searching for a pair of men accused of stealing a truck and attempting to steal an ATM from an Enid convenience store.

On Dec. 20, officers were called to the Pilot Truck Stop following a reported theft of an ATM.

Witnesses told police that two men in an older model blue and white Ford truck wrapped a chain around an ATM and attempted to drag it out of the truck stop.

However, the chain fell from the ATM and the alleged suspects got away empty-handed.

A short time later, dispatchers heard from drivers who reported the truck had been abandoned in the middle of the road. Officers soon learned that the truck had been stolen from a storage unit.

Surveillance footage from the truck stop shows a man wrapping the chain around the ATM, but the camera never got a good look at the man's face.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.