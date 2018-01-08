Police: Woman arrested for child abuse after witnesses call 911

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after witnesses called police after allegedly seeing her hit a child.

On Jan. 6, officers were called to N.W. 23rd St. and Harvey after witnesses called 911 to report a woman ‘beating’ a child inside a vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, a couple told police that they were sitting in their car in a parking lot near N.W. 23rd St. and Pennsylvania Ave. when a white SUV suddenly stopped in front of their vehicle.

At that point, they say they saw a woman get out of the car and walk around to the passenger’s side of the car while allegedly yelling, “M***********, I told you.”

According to the report, the witnesses say the woman was “acting out of control” and began “wailing” on a child. The witnesses told police that the woman punched the child three or four times in the face.

The witnesses say they followed the car until officers arrived at the scene.

The affidavit states that the officers spoke with the 5-year-old victim, who said that 30-year-old Jerica Bruner hit him a couple of times in the head with a laundry detergent bottle.

Police arrested Bruner on one complaint of child abuse.