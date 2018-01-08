Save A Lot grocery store opens in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shoppers in northeast Oklahoma City have a new place to buy groceries.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, a new Save a Lot grocery store has opened its doors at N.E. 36th and Lottie in Northeast Town Center in Oklahoma City.

It is a welcome sight that has been years in the making.

Almost two years ago, Oklahoma City councilmembers approved $2 million in TIF money to redevelop the shopping center on N.E. 36th and Lottie.

"We're trying to not only bring in economic development but also bring in job opportunity to a struggling area," John Pettis, Oklahoma City councilman for Ward 8, said.

It's something the community has been requesting for decades.

"We don't have no hardware stores. We have to go out to go to a hardware store, got to go out to go to grocery stores," said Ray Brown, manager at Ice Events Center, told KFOR. "Economically, it'd be really good for the community. We keeping the money in the community."

Recently, there has been a push by some in the community to take matters into their own hands.

In 2016, Kinfolk Farmer’s Market opened near N.E. 36th and Kelley Ave.

"There's a food desert over here, and I feel like that's our main priority is to take care of that food desert and just knowing that our community can really benefit from this gave us more motivation to make this happen,” Merle Chiles told KFOR in 2016.