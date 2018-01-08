× Sooners Drop But Remain in Top 10, Cowgirls Stay Same

The new Associated Press college basketball polls were released Monday.

Oklahoma’s men’s team dropped two spots from 7th to 9th afterlosing at West Virginia Saturday.

The Mountaineers moved up to second and received 12 first place votes, behind top-ranked Villanova.

The Oklahoma men host #8 Texas Tech Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

In the women’s poll, Oklahoma State remained #20 after losing at #7 Texas and then beating Oklahoma in Stillwater on Sunday.