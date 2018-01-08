Suspect identified after being shot during traffic stop in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety have identified a man who was shot during a traffic stop last week.

Around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, OnStar reported to OHP dispatch that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was reported stolen in an aggravated robbery in the Dallas area, was traveling westbound on I-40 near mile marker 115 in Caddo County.

Trooper Russell Boswell spotted the vehicle and made the stop just west of mile marker 99 in Caddo County.

Officers from the Hydro Police Department and Hinton Police Department responded to the scene shortly thereafter.

“A short time later, the trooper advised that shots had been fired and the suspect from the stolen vehicle was injured,” a news release from OHP read.

Capt. Paul Timmons told News 4 Thursday he believed shots were fired by other responding officers, but it’s unclear if the suspect fired a gun.

“That part’s not clear right now. That’s still under investigation. They’re still gathering information and trying to contact witnesses, make sure that we have all of the information,” he said.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle during the initial investigation.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as Jorge Juarez of Los Angeles.

After being shot, Juarez was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted into the intensive care unit.

The shooting is still under investigation.