Suspect tases 2 Oklahoma officers during arrest

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Police said a recent, violent encounter with a suspect is a clear example of the dangers they face on the job.

Two officers were tased by the suspect identified as Dakota Jones, 30, while they were responding to a possible home invasion in progress.

According to the Seminole Police Department, Lieutenant Michael Burnett and Officer Adam Good came in contact with Jones on Thursday. Jones was tased twice by Burnett before he was able to get the taser in his own hands.

Burnett told News 4 he was struck in the left knee with the taser by the suspect.

No serious injuries were reported.