Commissioners reject request for immediate utility rate cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has rejected a proposal requesting immediate rate cuts to utility consumers.

Commissioner Bob Anthony was the only vote in support of the five motions filed in late December by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

“I’m very disappointed that I didn’t get a second vote. I think the Attorney General, the AARP, the consumer groups are correct. We need an immediate rate reduction. We don’t need to let companies keep a windfall cash gain at the expense of consumers,” Anthony told reporters after the vote Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 22, Attorney General Hunter filed the motions regarding five of Oklahoma’s leading utility companies: Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy, and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas. This came after an overhaul on federal income taxes was signed into law, lowering the highest corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

According to Hunter, the five companies would save $100 million annually under the new law. He argued consumer rates should be reduced to amounts that reflect the reduction.

Brandy Wreath, director of the Public Utility Division for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, told the commissioners Tuesday he recommended an approach that would give consumers immediate protection; however, there was one primary concern.

“If we force refunds based on dated information which would happen in most of these incidences, there could be the unintended consequences of not just under-earning from profits’ standpoint but a disruption in cashflow that could have unintended consequences on public safety,” explained Wreath. “Our duty in PUD is the balance of interests for rate payers but also ensuring safe and reliable service.”

The commissioners are expected to consider revisions on the motions and reconvene Tuesday afternoon for another vote. Commissioner Anthony said he will not agree to anything less than an immediate relief.

“The alternative seems to be to give a promise, an IOU, that maybe sometime in the future, that you would have some accrued benefit and we’ll pay that later. That’s pie in the sky,” he said.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.