× Cops: Arkansas man killed wife after she changed TV channel

CARLISLE, Ark. – Investigators say a central Arkansas man stabbed his wife to death after she changed their television channel while he was outside smoking.

Court records say 58-year-old Tony Thomas of Carlisle was charged Monday with capital murder after admitting he killed his wife Elke after she switched the TV from a football game he was watching last November. Detective Anthony Counts said the two argued after he asked about the score of the game.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that, according to the affidavit, Thomas blacked out and came to while standing over the woman with a knife in his hands. Counts said Thomas called a dispatcher to request a “meat wagon and police.”

Court records Tuesday didn’t list a lawyer for Thomas, who was being held in the Lonoke County Jail.