Delivery truck damages awning at Oklahoma City funeral home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a U-turn was to blame for a damaging crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a funeral home near N. Kelley Ave. and Memorial Rd. following an accident.

Investigators say an OnCue driver was attempting to make a U-turn in a delivery truck. However, he misjudged the height of the funeral home’s awning and became stuck.

Authorities say the awning detached from the building and was being held up by the truck.

Officials say the driver won’t be facing any charges and is expected to be OK.