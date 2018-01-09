Doctors: Improper swaddling to blame for some hip dysplasia cases

DALLAS, Texas – Doctors at a Texas hospital are warning new parents about a condition that affects one in every 1,000 children.

Doctors at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children say improper swaddling can lead to development dysplasia of the hip, also known as DDH.

DDH occurs when the socket of the pelvis doesn’t fully protect the ball of the upper femur.

Kelsey Plichta was born with hip dysplasia but wasn’t diagnosed until she was an adult. She suffered from hip pain and underwent multiple surgeries to treat the condition.

Now, doctors say improper swaddling is to blame for the number of hip dysplasia cases rising in infants.

“It’s mind boggling that something as simple as a swaddle can cause a life-long disability of hardship for these kids,” Plichta told KXAS.

Experts say that when swaddling, a baby’s legs should be in a frog-like position and they should have enough room to move around.

“The technique of swaddling is important so as not to swaddle the baby with the hips in extensions and abduction, meaning that they’re not next to each other,” said Dr. David Podeszwa, at Texas Scottish Rite.

Experts say if you notice a difference in the length of your child’s legs, call his or her pediatrician right away.