Family provides update on Newcastle teen critically injured in crash three weeks ago

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma family has given an update on a Newcastle teen who was critically injured in a car crash three weeks ago.

Caleb Freeman, 16, and his brother, Clayton, 14, were on their way to an OU basketball game when their vehicle crashed.

Both were rushed to the OU Medical Center. Clayton was released not long after with minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

The teen has been in the hospital for three weeks.

"We believe the Lord protected his body but, for whatever reason, has allowed him to be in this place and we're seeing the Lord do great miracles through him," said Caleb's father, Pastor Jeremy Freeman.

Last week, the family announced Caleb opened his eyes for the first time since the accident.

"It only lasted a few minutes, but it was the sweetest few minutes we've had in 14 days," the family said in a Facebook post.

As Caleb approaches his third week in the hospital, the family wanted to give another detailed update on his condition.

1. Caleb’s pneumonia is nearly gone and his white blood cell count remains in the normal range;

2. Caleb has not had a nuerostorm in nearly 48 hours;

3. Caleb is on room air. His oxygen levels are great and he is requiring no extra O2 assistance;

4. Caleb could have his trach removed, but we are leaving it in until he gets transferred to Denver...just to make sure he handles the altitude and transition smoothly. His lungs look great though;

5. We will be moving off the ICU floor this week. Caleb is no longer considered critical and the doctors feel it would be better for him to be moved. We feel good about this decision;

6. Caleb continues to open both eyes and he keeps them open for longer periods of time throughout the day. We pray he responds a little more each day;

7. Caleb tolerated his physical therapy very well today. His tone is softening and his control is better. This makes it easier for the therapy team to work with him.

On Monday, the family says Caleb will be transferred to Denver where he is expected to receive more care and begin a rehabilitation program.

The Freeman family is asking for the community's continued prayers for Caleb's recovery.

Caleb's progress can be followed on the Pray for Caleb Freeman Facebook page, and a YouCaring account has been set up to help his family pay for his medical bills.