It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Thank you for all you do!

Every day law enforcement officers never know the risks they will face, yet they heroically run toward danger to keep our communities safe.

We are so grateful to have someone to call when help is needed. Thank you for your bravery, for the lives you impact in a positive way, and for going above and beyond, even when off the clock.

To all law enforcement from every agency in every city, county, and state - YOU ARE APPRECIATED!

The video above shows just a tiny sample of the many positive stories we love to share involving Oklahoma law enforcement.

Do you have a positive story about a law enforcement officer in your area? Let us know! Email us at 4@kfor.com.