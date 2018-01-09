× Lawton man sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for violent crimes

LAWTON, Okla. – A Lawton man was sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for violent crimes.

Jackie Duncan, 30, is accused of allegedly agreeing with other members of the 107 Hoover Crips gang in Lawton, Oklahoma, to commit armed robbery.

He was also charged with various gun and drug offenses.

Among other things, the superseding indictment alleged that Duncan was involved in displaying a pistol after breaking into an apartment, where another member of the gang beat a resident in the head with a metal pipe.

A federal jury found Duncan guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The jury found him not guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On January 5, 2018, Duncan was sentenced to serve 386 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.