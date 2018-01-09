Man arrested for murder in connection with Norman woman’s ‘suspicious’ death

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman say they have made in arrest in connection with a woman’s suspicious death.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of Highland Parkway following a reported overdose.

When police arrived, they found 61-year-old Sharon Judd dead inside the home.

As the investigation continued, detectives determined that her death may have been suspicious in nature.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Norman Police Department announced that officers arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Scott Bettes for first-degree murder in connection with Judd’s death.

Investigators say Bettes was the last person with Judd when she was alive, and he did not immediately notify police of her death.