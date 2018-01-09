× Man dies in NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred at the 700 block of N.W. 27th Tuesday night.

Firefighters removed one male subject from the home and initiated CPR at the scene.

Officials believe the fire began in the kitchen of the home and there was no indication of working smoke alarms in the home.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

