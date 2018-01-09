× Officials: Two elderly people killed in house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say two elderly people were killed in a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3:51 a.m., a home near N.W. 122nd and Council caught fire.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames coming from the home.

After entering the home, crews found two elderly victims inside the home.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials started CPR on the female victim. Sadly, she did not survive.

There were several pets inside the home that had to be rescued. It is unclear at this time how many pets were removed from the home.

Per protocol, Oklahoma City Fire Department Investigators and the Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Unit are jointly investigating the fire due to the fatality.