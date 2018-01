OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an Oklahoma City apartment.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Lyrewood Lane apartment complex in reference to a deceased man.

Police said the victim’s body had trauma consistent with signs of homicide.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.