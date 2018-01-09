× Police: Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a fatality accident that claimed the lives of two drivers in Norman.

Around 12:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Norman police were called to an accident near 60th Ave. S.E. and Hwy 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a head-on collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Hwy 9.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 9 crossed the center line and crashed head-on with another vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

However, their names are not being released at this time.

Officials say Hwy 9 remains narrowed to one lane in both directions.