× Reward offered for information about shooting of Oklahoma bull

OKEMAH, Okla. – It has been almost seven months since suspects shot a Black Angus bull several times in Okemah.

Around June 16, officials say someone fired several rounds at the bull, permanently disabling the animal.

When the rancher spotted the bull, he initially believed that the bull had accidentally injured itself.

However, a butcher discovered the bullet wounds when the animal was processed.

Officials say they believe the shots were fired into the pasture from a nearby road, located about one mile north of Okemah in Okfuskee County.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association are investigating the shooting.

The TSCRA is offering a cash reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

If you have any information, call the TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Bart Perrier at (918) 847-3231.