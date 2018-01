Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's 9th-ranked men's basketball team will host #8 Texas Tech on Tuesday at 6:00 pm, and it's not just another big game against a top 10 team for OU.

It's also freshman Trae Young facing his dad Rayford's alma mater.

Rayford Young was a star at Tech in the early days of the Big 12, and Trae grew up rooting for the Red Raiders.

Young has been compared lately to Golden State star Stephen Curry, and Curry even recently praised Young.