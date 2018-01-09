Sooners Smack Texas Tech For Top 10 Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's becoming a trend at Oklahoma. Wins against top ten teams. Oklahoma notched their third of the season with their 75-65 win over Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders have been a surprise team this season leading the conference entering this game. Trae Young had his worst half of the season in the first half scoring just five points. In the second, he took over scoring 22 of his 27 to help lead the Sooners to a win.

Young called the game, "emotional." His dad, Rayford, is a Texas tech alum and Trae grew up a Red Raiders fan. He partially blamed his slow start on his emotion.

In the end though, the Sooners had an answer every time for Texas Tech. Christian James joined Trae Young in double-figures with 15 points. Khadeem Lattin added 11 for OU.

Next up for the Sooners, they host an upset minded TCU team who let one slip away against the Sooners just a couple of weeks back on their home floor.