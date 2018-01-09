× Thunder Suffer 2nd Straight Loss

For yet another game defense proved to be the focal point of a Thunder loss.

OKC dropped their second straight game, 117-106 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The two squads battled back and forth throughout until the third quarter. That’s when the Blazers erupted for 34 points in the quarter. OKC never rebounded.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George each scored 22. Westbrook missed his 14th triple double by one rebound. Carmelo Anthony dropped 19.

Andre Roberson missed his fourth straight game with his injured right knee. As for the Blazers, they were without leading scorer Damian Lillard, but it didn’t matter. CJ McCollum picked up his slack scoring a game high 27 points. Shabazz Napier added 21 in place of Lillard.

The Blazers dominated in the paint as well with Jusuf Nurkic adding 20.

The Thunder have little time to dwell on the loss as they face Minnesota on Wednesday on the road.