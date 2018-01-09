Town employees caught on tape using racial slurs to talk about Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WARNER, Okla. – An investigation has been launched after several employees in an Oklahoma town were caught on tape using racial slurs about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to KJRH, a town employee in Warner recorded other town officials using a derogatory term to describe the upcoming holiday.

“We’re off for n***** day? I’m going to celebrate n***** day,” one is heard saying on the recording obtained by Muskogee Now.

“We can just call it JER day: James Earl Ray. It’s not that we don’t like black people,” one person said.

“I’m not racist, that’s just what it’s called here,” another is heard saying.

Muskogee NAACP President Rev. Rodger L.B. Cutler says the conversation on the tape is disgusting.

“It is appalling as a citizen of this state in this day and age to still have to deal with this type of racism,” Rev. Cutler said. “They don’t hate black people, well then why would you use a term that is derogatory towards someone you claim not to hate?”

Warner Town Manager Johnny Lewis told KJRH that the incident is under investigation. A special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss possible disciplinary action.