Tulsa student accused of exposing himself to others on campus

TULSA, Okla. – A student is being accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure after several incidents on the campus of the University of Tulsa.

According to an affidavit obtained by KJRH, 20-year-old Brandon Sloan was taken into custody on the campus of the University of Tulsa after security found him completely nude.

Court records claim that Sloan allegedly exposed himself to a group of girls studying on campus.

Another victim says she was grabbing trash bags from the front lobby when Sloan allegedly hugged her from behind and inappropriately touched her.

Authorities say the victims were able to get away from Sloan and called police.

KJRH reports that Sloan returned to the scene naked and was confronted by security officers.

Jail records indicate that Sloan was taken into custody on complaints of sexual battery and indecent exposure.