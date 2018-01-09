× Vatterott College in Oklahoma City to close later this year

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local career college has announced that it is closing its doors later this year.

Officials with Vatterott Education Centers told KFOR that the Vatterott College in Oklahoma City will close on October 21, 2018.

The news of the closure comes as the Education Corporation of America announced that it is acquiring most Vatterott Educational Centers across the country.

The closure is a concern that has been on the minds of students for a while.

Last year, students were called into a special meeting and told that Vatterott College was put on warning status from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges.

“A lot of people walked out before the meeting was even over,” Trever Updegraff told KFOR in 2017. “A lot of people were upset, angry, confused, [and] didn’t know what was going on.”

Currently, there are 67 students enrolled in the school.

However, officials say all of those students will have the opportunity to graduate by the October closure.

After the school closes, officials say student records will be transferred to a secure location in Missouri and can be requested through the college’s administrative headquarters.

Vatterott currently employees 11 full-time and 20 part-time staff and instructors at the Oklahoma City campus.