“Why are your socks inside out?” Carmelo Anthony’s unusual fashion choice

OKLAHOMA CITY – Call it superstitions, or something that simply helps their game, but many professional athletes put a lot of thought into their outfits.

While Carmelo Anthony is known for always wearing a hoodie, the Oklahoma City Thunder star says he also has an unusual practice ritual.

On Tuesday, KFOR’s Nikki Kay was covering the Oklahoma City Thunder when she joined other reporters to speak with Melo.

While he was answering questions, Kay noticed that Anthony was wearing his socks inside out.

Carmelo Anthony on how relationships between players and officials have changed since Melo first came into the NBA: pic.twitter.com/C07PtIKtcQ — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 9, 2018

Another reporter caught the question on camera, but did not capture his response.

Kay says that Anthony claims that he always practices with his socks and shorts inside out.

The 33-year-old is averaging 17.6 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game in his first season with the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.