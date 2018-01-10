6-year-old boy walks, rides bike again after being hit by semi while riding scooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS - After spending more than 90 days in the hospital, a 6-year-old boy is continuing to beat the odds after being hit by a semi.

On September 19, 2017, Caleb Clausen was riding an electric scooter when he lost control and careened into traffic. He was hit by a passing tanker.

He broke both of his femurs, pelvis and skull.

"We were told by a neurologist and another doctor that Caleb is never going to eat on his own again, he’ll never breathe on his own again, and he’ll be stuck in a vegetative state the rest of his life," dad Ben Clausen told WGN.

However, just one month after the accident, Caleb started breathing on his own again.

He had underwent 11 surgeries, three of those were Neurological-related.

Then, during rehab, he learned how to speak again and not long after, how to walk again.

And amazingly, only three months after the accident, Caleb rode a bike again, too.

"He is very persistent and he is very stubborn," his dad told TODAY. "He sees something he wants and he will do everything in his power to get it."

On December 22, 2017, Caleb got to go home.

His family says he has even started to smile and laugh again, and can see a difference in his memory.

He will continue therapy four days a week, according to the family.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family with expenses.