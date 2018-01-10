Armed man who robbed local Family Dollar still on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who robbed a local Family Dollar armed with a gun is still on the loose.

On January 8, around 8:45 p.m., an armed black male wearing a blue coat and blue jeans walked into the Family Dollar in the 1900 block of N.W. 39th and demanded money from the register.

He then reportedly took the cashier’s ring and left the store.

Two employees at the store told police the suspect seemed to be drunk or possibly high on drugs.

Police have released surveillance video of the robbery, hoping someone can identify the man.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.